What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza?

Costco carries a wide variety of items under its Kirkland Signature brand, including frozen pizzas. Determining where these products originate is a popular pastime for many Costco members, who are eager to know whether their favorite private-label products are actually made by big brand-name manufacturers. When it comes to Costco's Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza, an unlikely source points to a company called Palermo's.

While reporting on a union dispute between the Milwaukee-based business and its staff, Labor Notes claimed that Palermo's pizza "is sold under the Kirkland brand at Costco." Similarly, a press release provided by the United Steelworkers lists Kirkland Signature frozen pizza among Palermo's products. It should be said that neither Costco nor Palermo's has officially confirmed their association. Also, these statements were originally made in 2012, so there's no guarantee that Palermo's continues to supply Costco with its popular frozen pizza. Despite that, many Costco shoppers naturally assume that Palermo's is the hidden brand behind the frozen pizza sold at the warehouse retail chain.