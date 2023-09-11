Aldi's Beloved Fall-Flavored Pretzels Are Finally Back

As the weather begins to cool down and fall-flavored snacks begin to hit grocery store shelves, plenty of pumpkin spice fans are celebrating the return of flavored lattes, donuts, and snacks. Aldi isn't shying away from embracing the seasonal flavor — the store is rolling out two yogurt-covered pretzel flavors to help celebrate the season.

The Clancy's brand pumpkin spice yogurt-covered pretzels feature a mild pumpkin flavor, with hints of vanilla and cinnamon. If pumpkin spice isn't your thing, but you crave the flavors often found at the cider mill, the apple cinnamon variety might be more your style.

The yogurt-covered pretzels are a returning fan-favorite item from previous years. They're found in the Aldi finds section of the store — meaning they're a limited product, and won't be available year-round. Aldi fans have previously praised the pretzels, with one TikTok user even calling them "to die for" — despite claiming to think that most pumpkin spice-flavored products are over-hyped.