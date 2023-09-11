Aldi's Beloved Fall-Flavored Pretzels Are Finally Back
As the weather begins to cool down and fall-flavored snacks begin to hit grocery store shelves, plenty of pumpkin spice fans are celebrating the return of flavored lattes, donuts, and snacks. Aldi isn't shying away from embracing the seasonal flavor — the store is rolling out two yogurt-covered pretzel flavors to help celebrate the season.
The Clancy's brand pumpkin spice yogurt-covered pretzels feature a mild pumpkin flavor, with hints of vanilla and cinnamon. If pumpkin spice isn't your thing, but you crave the flavors often found at the cider mill, the apple cinnamon variety might be more your style.
The yogurt-covered pretzels are a returning fan-favorite item from previous years. They're found in the Aldi finds section of the store — meaning they're a limited product, and won't be available year-round. Aldi fans have previously praised the pretzels, with one TikTok user even calling them "to die for" — despite claiming to think that most pumpkin spice-flavored products are over-hyped.
The pretzels are part of a fall-themed product line
Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit posted about this year's find at their local Aldi, and commenters were quick to praise the flavors once more. One user noted that they purchase bags of the pumpkin spice pretzels every year upon rerelease. Others said they were going to go out to purchase the snacks after seeing the post.
The pretzels are just a few of the fall-flavored items that Aldi has rolled out recently. The snacks are actually part of the store's "Fall Flavor Fest '23," which showcases seasonal flavors. The grocery store sells pumpkin spice-flavored coffee, pumpkin pie spiced butter, and bourbon caramel whipped topping. If you're craving something warm on chilly fall mornings, the chain sells apple cinnamon-flavored bread mix and instant oatmeal.
Each 7-ounce bag will cost shoppers around $2.99, though prices may vary based on location. If you want to taste-test the yogurt-covered pretzels for yourself, you may want to grab a bag sooner rather than later. In previous years, fans have reported that the pretzels have been difficult to find after late September.