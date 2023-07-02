Korean Doenjang Is The Secret To Adding A Savory Twist To Pasta

Pasta is an easy and versatile meal. Whatever you have in your fridge or pantry, it's usually quick to whip up a pot of pasta when there's little else in stock for dinner, and the add-in combinations are nearly limitless. However, given how common and easy it is to make, pasta can soon begin to feel dull for the home cook, especially for those who make it on a regular basis. If you're looking for a way to make your pasta feel fresh and less routine, a new ingredient may be key.

There's a simple way to add a savory twist to your pasta, and the key is doenjang. Doenjang is a Korean condiment made of fermented soybeans. It has a salty, umami taste that can easily elevate any number of dishes. Simply adding a bit to pasta results in a savory punch, making it a quick and easy way to upgrade your dish.