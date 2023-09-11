The Cooling Mistake You Need To Avoid For Freshly Cooked Corn

Fresh corn is at its best right after cooking, so you naturally want to dig in as soon as possible. However, don't let your hunger lead you down the wrong path, such as placing a hot cob under a running faucet to cool it immediately. While this trick will decrease the temperature quickly, it will also contribute to a soggy, unpleasant texture that will make you vow to become a more patient person overall. Instead, let the temperature reduce naturally by giving the corn cobs time to rest.

In most cases, the corn should be sufficiently cooled down in about ten minutes or so. You should still check the temperature prior to eating to make certain that it's not too hot. Then, you can either use convenient corn skewers to enjoy kernels fresh off the cob, or you can trim the cob using a knife and serve corn in a bowl.

Corn is undeniably tasty, but it also has a lot to offer regarding nutrition. And, you can make certain that all the important vitamins and nutrients are properly retained when you use the right cooking method.