How To Substitute Fresh Corn For Frozen In Your Summer Salads

The trick with thawing is to be patient. Thawing corn kernels in the refrigerator will take several hours, just place the whole bag of corn in the fridge on some paper towels to absorb the condensation. If it's frozen on the cob, defrosting is best overnight, and again you'll leave it in its freezer bag. If you're short on time, you can submerge the corn (within the sealed bag or a glass container) in a bowl of cold water. Make sure to change the water every 30 minutes until the corn is completely thawed. The quickest method is to run cold water over frozen corn that's placed in a sieve, this works for both kernels and corn on the cob, and takes just a few minutes.

Whichever way you thaw it, ensure it's properly drained and patted dry to remove any excess water before adding it to a salad. You don't want wet corn diluting your dressing and turning your salad's leafy greens soggy.

It's also vital when substituting fresh corn with frozen that you understand that frozen corn tastes sweeter. This is because it tends to be frozen straight after harvesting. With this in mind, adjust the other ingredients in your salad to complement the added sweetness. While frozen corn can be sweeter, this will also depend on how long it's been in your freezer. Whether you've frozen the corn yourself or it's store-bought, it's best to use it within 12 months, after this, its taste and texture begin to deteriorate.