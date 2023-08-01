How To Substitute Fresh Corn For Frozen In Your Summer Salads
Whether it's a healthy Buddha bowl or a Mexican chopped salad, fresh corn adds vibrant color, taste, and texture to any summer salad. With its radiant sunshine tones, it promises to infuse a sweet and refreshing bite into your greens. The only drawback is that fresh corn is best the day it's picked, which can lead to food waste if you're not organized, or an unsatisfactory meal if used a few days later. No need to worry; frozen corn can easily be used as a substitute, guaranteeing you'll enjoy that refreshing corn flavor all summer long.
Even if the packet instructs to boil frozen corn first, you should avoid this. Boiling reduces the flavor and breaks down the crunchy texture. By simply thawing frozen corn and adding it to your salads, you can capture that tender bite reminiscent of the fresh variety. You also keep the yellow color looking as eye-popping as possible. It's a more convenient — and equally delicious — alternative to fresh corn with a texture and taste that far outweighs the musty canned variety.
What makes thawing better?
The trick with thawing is to be patient. Thawing corn kernels in the refrigerator will take several hours, just place the whole bag of corn in the fridge on some paper towels to absorb the condensation. If it's frozen on the cob, defrosting is best overnight, and again you'll leave it in its freezer bag. If you're short on time, you can submerge the corn (within the sealed bag or a glass container) in a bowl of cold water. Make sure to change the water every 30 minutes until the corn is completely thawed. The quickest method is to run cold water over frozen corn that's placed in a sieve, this works for both kernels and corn on the cob, and takes just a few minutes.
Whichever way you thaw it, ensure it's properly drained and patted dry to remove any excess water before adding it to a salad. You don't want wet corn diluting your dressing and turning your salad's leafy greens soggy.
It's also vital when substituting fresh corn with frozen that you understand that frozen corn tastes sweeter. This is because it tends to be frozen straight after harvesting. With this in mind, adjust the other ingredients in your salad to complement the added sweetness. While frozen corn can be sweeter, this will also depend on how long it's been in your freezer. Whether you've frozen the corn yourself or it's store-bought, it's best to use it within 12 months, after this, its taste and texture begin to deteriorate.
Frozen corn, a healthier salad alternative?
A common debate between frozen and fresh produce is which contains more nutrients. Surely it's fresh? However, fresh produce is most likely not as fresh as you believe it to be. Frozen vegetables, including corn, can be healthier, as they're preserved directly after harvest, unlike fresh produce, which may have been picked a few days before you buy it (unless sourced locally). The frozen variety typically maintains the same or higher levels of vitamin C, as well as comparable levels of minerals and antioxidants to that of its fresh counterpart.
If you're looking for an easy way to use frozen corn in a summer salad, add the thawed corn to a bowl with sliced cherry tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil, and crumbled feta. Coat with olive oil and a little lime juice, and season well. It's simple, delicious, and profoundly embodies those lively summer flavors. The next time you consider substituting fresh corn with frozen, hesitate no more. It can quickly be thawed to match the taste and texture of the fresh variety. With similar nutrients to its fresh form, frozen corn is an undeniably worthwhile addition.