Is It Ever A Good Idea To Freeze Canned Tuna?

Canned tuna is one of those staple products that's always there as a backup option. You may not always think about the canned tuna in your cupboard, but it's there when you need it for a cheap, quick, reliable meal. It stays good for a really long time as long as you keep it in a cool, dry area. But you might be thinking, "Why not freeze the tuna so it'll last even longer? That could be a great way to save money."

It turns out that's actually a really terrible idea: both the texture and taste of canned tuna are likely to be badly compromised by the freezing and thawing process. If you're wondering why canned tuna doesn't work as a frozen product when fish tends to freeze so well (in fact, frozen salmon is often as good or better than "fresh" salmon), the answer is simple: water content.