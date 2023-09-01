Dutch Bros Is Bringing Pumpkin Spice Back For Its 2023 Fall Menu

We've all heard the jokes about how if you say the words "pumpkin spice" in a mirror three times, someone in Ugg boots and a knit cap will materialize to tell you about how much they love fall. But fall genuinely is great, and that extends to the flavors involved — as many companies, including Culver's, Starbucks, and Tim Horton's have noted. To that end, Dutch Bros Coffee, the western chain that's made it as far east as Tennessee, is also getting in on the fun, introducing several flavors to ring in the arrival of autumn.

Dutch Bros has introduced three new drinks: the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, the Sweet Weather Chai, and the Pumpkin Pie Frost. If you're a fan of those fall tastes, all of them would be right up your alley.

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée can be ordered as a breve (an espresso drink made with steamed half and half in place of milk), cold brew, or blended frozen drink forms and involves pumpkin and salted caramel flavors topped with Dutch Bros' Soft Top (essentially a lightly whipped sweet cream) and a pumpkin drizzle. The Pumpkin Pie Frost, meanwhile, is more or less a pumpkin milkshake topped with whipped cream.