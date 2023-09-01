Dutch Bros Is Bringing Pumpkin Spice Back For Its 2023 Fall Menu
We've all heard the jokes about how if you say the words "pumpkin spice" in a mirror three times, someone in Ugg boots and a knit cap will materialize to tell you about how much they love fall. But fall genuinely is great, and that extends to the flavors involved — as many companies, including Culver's, Starbucks, and Tim Horton's have noted. To that end, Dutch Bros Coffee, the western chain that's made it as far east as Tennessee, is also getting in on the fun, introducing several flavors to ring in the arrival of autumn.
Dutch Bros has introduced three new drinks: the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, the Sweet Weather Chai, and the Pumpkin Pie Frost. If you're a fan of those fall tastes, all of them would be right up your alley.
The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée can be ordered as a breve (an espresso drink made with steamed half and half in place of milk), cold brew, or blended frozen drink forms and involves pumpkin and salted caramel flavors topped with Dutch Bros' Soft Top (essentially a lightly whipped sweet cream) and a pumpkin drizzle. The Pumpkin Pie Frost, meanwhile, is more or less a pumpkin milkshake topped with whipped cream.
One of these drinks features white coffee
The Sweet Weather Chai deserves special mention here, because it features an ingredient you might not be as familiar with: white coffee. White coffee, which originated in Yemen, differs from regular coffee in that it's not roasted nearly as much. In addition to being roasted for only half the time, it's also exposed to a lower temperature during the process.
The end result is a coffee that not only tastes different, with a distinctive nutty flavor, but that also winds up significantly higher in caffeine. The Sweet Weather Chai specifically involves chai (duh), white coffee, and white chocolate, topped with the same soft top as the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and cinnamon sprinkles.
All three drinks will be available through October 31. If you live near a Dutch Bros location and you love fall, the new drinks might be worth a shot.