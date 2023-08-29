Culver's Fall Favorite Pumpkin Menu Is Officially Returning
Pumpkin lovers, it's that time once again. The seasonal flavor is heading back to menus everywhere, including Culver's. Starting on September 4, Culver's locations across the U.S. will be serving signature pumpkin spice flavors once again, with a bonus treat that's sure to excite, per a press release shared with Daily Meal. On National Pumpkin Day, October 26, the chain will feature Pumpkin Pecan Frozen Custard as the Flavor of the Day. The recipe consists of pumpkin pie flavors swirled with sweet, nutty roasted pecan pieces.
Unavailable on the 26th? Don't worry — you'll have plenty of opportunities to stop in to try the special flavor, as it will be in rotation regularly between September 4 and November 26. And that's not all — Culver's is also bringing back its Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixers, as well as the Pumpkin Spice Shake, for a limited time during that same period.
The Salted Caramel Concrete Mixer starts with vanilla frozen custard, puréed pumpkin, and salted caramel blended to create a thick, sweet blended concoction that can be eaten with a spoon. Or try the pumpkin spice shake, which takes vanilla custard and combines it with pureed pumpkin and cinnamon, ending in a sweetly spiced drink with big pumpkin flavor. Each of the special offerings will be available during a limited-time window this fall, while supplies last.
More pumpkin spice goodness in 2023
Culver's isn't the only chain rolling out fall flavors. Other restaurants are also riding the wave of autumn excitement as August draws to a close. Starbucks has released its 2023 fall menu, featuring the classic PSL and the fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. This year's menu also includes a new drink: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, made with the same pumpkin cream as the cold brew and dusted with pumpkin spice powder.
At Krispy Kreme, there's a brand-new set of doughnuts perfect for celebrating the season. The Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut are available in-store and at select grocery chains, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, and Publix.
Dunkin' has released its fall offerings as well, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the chain's nutty pumpkin coffee flavor. Pumpkin-flavored munchkins and muffins are also on bakery shelves.