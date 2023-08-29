Culver's Fall Favorite Pumpkin Menu Is Officially Returning

Pumpkin lovers, it's that time once again. The seasonal flavor is heading back to menus everywhere, including Culver's. Starting on September 4, Culver's locations across the U.S. will be serving signature pumpkin spice flavors once again, with a bonus treat that's sure to excite, per a press release shared with Daily Meal. On National Pumpkin Day, October 26, the chain will feature Pumpkin Pecan Frozen Custard as the Flavor of the Day. The recipe consists of pumpkin pie flavors swirled with sweet, nutty roasted pecan pieces.

Unavailable on the 26th? Don't worry — you'll have plenty of opportunities to stop in to try the special flavor, as it will be in rotation regularly between September 4 and November 26. And that's not all — Culver's is also bringing back its Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixers, as well as the Pumpkin Spice Shake, for a limited time during that same period.

The Salted Caramel Concrete Mixer starts with vanilla frozen custard, puréed pumpkin, and salted caramel blended to create a thick, sweet blended concoction that can be eaten with a spoon. Or try the pumpkin spice shake, which takes vanilla custard and combines it with pureed pumpkin and cinnamon, ending in a sweetly spiced drink with big pumpkin flavor. Each of the special offerings will be available during a limited-time window this fall, while supplies last.