Tim Hortons' 2023 Fall Menu Features All Your Pumpkin Spice Favorites
For fans of the Toronto-based cafe Tim Hortons, the time for new drinks has come — and pumpkin spice has officially arrived. As of August 23, Tim Hortons 2023 fall menu has debuted, and a whole new lineup of fall flavors are here for a limited-time.
The first new fall offering from the chain is the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, which is a blend of sweet pumpkin spice syrup topped with whipped cream and a pumpkin drizzle. If you prefer this option as a latte or a cold brew, those varieties are also available. Next up is the Maple Cinnamon Sugar Iced Latte. This drink features flavors reminiscent of the chain's Canadian roots, with notes of maple syrup and brown sugar. The drink also comes topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Coffee offerings aside, Tim Hortons also has two new refresher drinks on the menu, including a Spiced Apple Cranberry Refresher and a Peach Refresher. The Cranberry Refresher will feature spiced chai flavors with notes of cardamom and nutmeg, while the peach variety's flavors include molasses and cinnamon.
New autumn offerings from Tim Hortons
In addition to the new drinks, Tim Hortons will also have two fall bakery options available, including a pumpkin spice donut and a pumpkin spice muffin. The pumpkin spice donut comes in a crinkle shape and is coated in a sugary glaze, while the muffin features a special cream filling.
While these new bakery and drink items are the first mention of pumpkin spice at Tim Hortons for 2023, fall flavors have already been rolled out at Starbucks, Caribou Coffee, and Dunkin'. Each chain has debuted something new and brought back familiar favorites; here's what Tim Hortons is offering this season that previous selections have lacked.
In 2022, Tim Hortons capitalized on maple flavors with its Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut. The look of the chain's Pumpkin Spice Donuts have also changed, with last year's offering featuring candied praline pumpkin seeds and orange fondant. Plus, the chain added two new refresher options this year. For 2023, Tim Hortons seems to be offering a wider variety of options across the board.