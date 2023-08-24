Tim Hortons' 2023 Fall Menu Features All Your Pumpkin Spice Favorites

For fans of the Toronto-based cafe Tim Hortons, the time for new drinks has come — and pumpkin spice has officially arrived. As of August 23, Tim Hortons 2023 fall menu has debuted, and a whole new lineup of fall flavors are here for a limited-time.

The first new fall offering from the chain is the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, which is a blend of sweet pumpkin spice syrup topped with whipped cream and a pumpkin drizzle. If you prefer this option as a latte or a cold brew, those varieties are also available. Next up is the Maple Cinnamon Sugar Iced Latte. This drink features flavors reminiscent of the chain's Canadian roots, with notes of maple syrup and brown sugar. The drink also comes topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Coffee offerings aside, Tim Hortons also has two new refresher drinks on the menu, including a Spiced Apple Cranberry Refresher and a Peach Refresher. The Cranberry Refresher will feature spiced chai flavors with notes of cardamom and nutmeg, while the peach variety's flavors include molasses and cinnamon.