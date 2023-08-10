Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Coffee Is Officially Available Again In Grocery Stores

Starbucks is often regarded as one of the biggest proponents of the pumpkin spice movement, and the company appears to be pulling out all of the stops this year for its many dedicated fans. In addition to the above offerings, the coffee chain is bringing back its Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino drink to stores. With all the fall-inspired creations coming, it's almost like you'll never have to leave home to partake in the seasonal sipping (until the Pumpkin Spice Latte drops, of course).

For those who have been looking forward to the return of these offerings, keep in mind that they are available in select grocery stores and online for as long as supplies last. For lovers of pumpkin spice and everything nice, your time is now.

If you're seeking something to pair with your coffee, your options include Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins and a Baked Apple Croissant. Of course, Starbucks isn't the only chain already gearing up for fall. If you prefer doughnuts with your coffee, Krispy Kreme has already rolled out its pumpkin spice flavors, too.