Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Coffee Is Officially Available Again In Grocery Stores
If you've already got a hankering for fall feelings, you're not alone, and big brands like Starbucks are wasting no time in giving sweater-ready people what they want. The international coffeehouse chain announced an official roll-out of its fall-inspired coffee collection to grocery stores everywhere starting now (the 2023 Starbucks fall menu might not be far behind). From coffee grounds to ready-to-drink beverages, there seems to be a wide range of autumnal specialties included in this release.
For Keurig users, Starbucks has three kinds of K-Cup pods ready for you: Pumpkin Spice, Salted Caramel Mocha, and a Fall Blend. The latter is a seasonal mix of beans that makes a full-bodied coffee with notes of toasted nuts, citrus, and spice. If you prefer another brewing method, all three flavors are also available ground. However you choose to brew, the Pumpkin Spice-flavored creamer is meant to enhance your coffee's taste; it's also available in a non-dairy version. And if you prefer an iced beverage over a hot one, Starbucks has a Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate. That's a lot of fall flavor, but it's not all Starbucks has to offer.
More fall flavors courtesy of Starbucks
Starbucks is often regarded as one of the biggest proponents of the pumpkin spice movement, and the company appears to be pulling out all of the stops this year for its many dedicated fans. In addition to the above offerings, the coffee chain is bringing back its Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino drink to stores. With all the fall-inspired creations coming, it's almost like you'll never have to leave home to partake in the seasonal sipping (until the Pumpkin Spice Latte drops, of course).
For those who have been looking forward to the return of these offerings, keep in mind that they are available in select grocery stores and online for as long as supplies last. For lovers of pumpkin spice and everything nice, your time is now.
If you're seeking something to pair with your coffee, your options include Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins and a Baked Apple Croissant. Of course, Starbucks isn't the only chain already gearing up for fall. If you prefer doughnuts with your coffee, Krispy Kreme has already rolled out its pumpkin spice flavors, too.