Do The Holes In A Spatula Serve A Purpose?

Spatulas are one of those kitchen appliances to which you probably don't devote a whole lot of thought. You use them, of course (maybe even in kitchen hacks involving jam), but you probably don't devote much thought to them. After all, one spatula is as good as another, right? There's really no reason to care about what kind you're using.

Turns out, that's not true at all. You absolutely should care about what kind of spatula you're working with, and in most situations, you want a slotted one. Those holes aren't there for decorative reasons; they actually do serve a couple of purposes. One of those purposes is probably something you would expect: The holes or grooves in a spatula help with the drainage of excess liquids, which is great for meat, which tends to produce a lot of liquid during the cooking process (and before it, which is why there's that absorbent pad in packaged meats).

But there's another purpose to them, too, and it's one you might not think of. See, thanks to the power of physics, a spatula with holes has an advantage over one without them: It's way, way better at picking up more delicate items.