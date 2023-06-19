The Simple Spatula Hack For Telling When Homemade Jam Is Done

Jam; it's sticky, sweet, and incredibly humbling. It's iconic in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (which surprisingly boomed after WW2) and livens our toast on weekday mornings. Although jam is thought to have originated in the Middle East during the 10th century, solving when it's ready to set is still baffling. In other words, until it's cool, it's difficult to tell if it's too runny. Luckily, an easy hack involving a spatula makes testing your homemade jam for readiness much more straightforward.

The most challenging aspect is that, until it cools, it can be difficult to tell if it's reached that thick, spreadable texture. This tip is quite similar to how you test the consistency of custard: with the back of a spoon. Here, you're switching the spoon for a spatula, and there's no chance of messy fingers. Using a spatula ensures an accurate reading of the jam's texture, guaranteeing it has reached that perfect, spreadable consistency. You'll know your jam is ready when it clings to the back of your spatula, and drips off in thick blobs (rather than thin drizzles).