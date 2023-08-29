The Aluminum Cooler Hack That Keeps Your Ice Frozen Way Longer

When camping or taking a trip to the beach, keeping the ice in your cooler fully frozen is easier said than done. Fortunately, there's a highly effective cooler hack you can use to keep food and beverages chilled for the duration of your outdoor excursion. By lining the interior of the cooler with an aluminum insulating material, like the kind used to protect home fixtures from the elements, you can easily and effectively increase the lifespan of your ice.

While coolers are designed to protect their contents from exterior temperatures, they're not always effective, especially when the cooler is constantly being opened or care isn't taken when packing them. This is why beefing up their insulating ability can be so beneficial. Home insulating materials are especially useful because they are designed to be robust, which ensures proper protection against heat transfer. As a result, they're an excellent addition to all coolers, particularly for people who spend lots of time outdoors. It's relatively easy to add these materials to just about any cooler when you take the right approach.