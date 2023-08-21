The Safety Reason You Should Always Serve Shrimp Cocktail On Ice

Shrimp cocktail is a classic and elegant dish that can class up any gathering. However, serving shrimp cocktail comes with health concerns to keep in mind. If not cooked or served properly, that elegant dish could send you and your guests running for the nearest toilet.

First and foremost, it's important to choose high-quality shrimp that's fresh and not contaminated, and the best way to ensure quality shrimp is to source it from a reputable supplier. Raw and cooked shrimp shouldn't smell overwhelmingly fishy and should be light pink, translucent, or even a slightly gray color when raw.

If the shrimp smells rancid or like ammonia, throw it away immediately because it's likely spoiled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The dangers of eating unclean or spoiled shrimp can result in serious symptoms in as few as 30 minutes. While these symptoms are usually mild, in rare cases they can be fatal according to The Centers for Disease Control.

Choosing high-quality and safe shrimp is only the first step to staying healthy while eating this popular seafood dish. When it comes to serving up shrimp cocktail, experts agree that keeping those little shellfish on ice is imperative in not accidentally making you or your guests sick.