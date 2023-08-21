The Safety Reason You Should Always Serve Shrimp Cocktail On Ice
Shrimp cocktail is a classic and elegant dish that can class up any gathering. However, serving shrimp cocktail comes with health concerns to keep in mind. If not cooked or served properly, that elegant dish could send you and your guests running for the nearest toilet.
First and foremost, it's important to choose high-quality shrimp that's fresh and not contaminated, and the best way to ensure quality shrimp is to source it from a reputable supplier. Raw and cooked shrimp shouldn't smell overwhelmingly fishy and should be light pink, translucent, or even a slightly gray color when raw.
If the shrimp smells rancid or like ammonia, throw it away immediately because it's likely spoiled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The dangers of eating unclean or spoiled shrimp can result in serious symptoms in as few as 30 minutes. While these symptoms are usually mild, in rare cases they can be fatal according to The Centers for Disease Control.
Choosing high-quality and safe shrimp is only the first step to staying healthy while eating this popular seafood dish. When it comes to serving up shrimp cocktail, experts agree that keeping those little shellfish on ice is imperative in not accidentally making you or your guests sick.
Shrimp is healthy as long as it's stored properly
Shrimp is one of the healthiest snacks to serve. Although shrimp can be high in cholesterol, it packs a healthy punch with antioxidants and nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and zinc, according to The U.S. Department of Agriculture.
However, because shrimp can harbor bacteria, you run the risk of food poisoning if that cocktail isn't prepared properly. A 2014 Consumer Reports study of 500 pounds of frozen (cooked and raw) shrimp found that 60% of the raw shrimp tested had bacteria like E. coli and vibrio which cause food poisoning and symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cooked shrimp should be stored either on ice or in the refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below to protect against bacteria. The FDA also recommends that cold seafood should always be served on ice, especially if it's going to stay out longer than two hours. Why? Because bacteria grow quickly at warmer temperatures, and seafood like shrimp are particularly at risk for bacterial contamination.
No matter how pretty and delicious your shrimp cocktail might be, one bad shrimp can ruin everything. Luckily, keeping that dish safe is as easy as making sure to keep it cool and refrigerated.
Use these tips to safely prepare shrimp cocktail
Preparing shrimp for a chilled shrimp cocktail is easier than you think, especially if you follow these tips to avoid making mistakes. The easiest way to prepare shrimp for a shrimp cocktail is to boil it. Add enough water to cover the amount of shrimp you have to a large pot. Add salt and allow the water to boil for at least five minutes before adding the raw shrimp. Cover, and reduce the heat. Allow the shrimp to simmer for roughly eight minutes. When the shrimp turns pink, it's cooked thoroughly.
Shrimp can also be steamed in the microwave for an even quicker dish or try a grilled shrimp cocktail for a smokier flavor. Once cooked thoroughly, drain the shrimp and either refrigerate it immediately or serve it on ice with cocktail sauce.
You don't have to stick to a plain-Jane recipe either. Adding unique ingredients to the shrimp boil or cocktail sauce can spice up your dish, creating interesting combinations like this Santa Fe shrimp martini cocktail, which adds mild salsa, avocado, and lime juice for a flavorful kick. As long as you cook and serve your shrimp cocktail properly, shrimp is a simple and healthy way to upscale any meal.