What Exactly Is In Olive Garden's Blue Amalfi Cocktail?

While most people venture over to Olive Garden for its pasta and unlimited breadsticks, you might want to stick around for the cocktails. With refreshing and colorful options such as sparkling peach Bellinis and premium Italian margaritas, Olive Garden is an unexpectedly good choice when you want to grab a few drinks. Not only is there a nice variety, but the prices aren't so bad either – most drinks cost less than $10.

While some of these drink options are pretty straightforward, others are more out of the box. Take the chain's specialty cocktail, Blue Amalfi, for example. With its vibrant blue hues, it certainly is a pretty homage to the sea that borders the Italian coastal town. But what's actually in it is the most important thing to note, so let's dig into its ingredients.

The Blue Amalfi cocktail packs a citrusy punch thanks to its main component of lemonade. Blue Curaçao gives this drink its bold blue hues, and the drink is topped off with a healthy pour of New Amsterdam vodka. Finally, a lemon wedge acts as the final finishing touch. So overall the cocktail is pretty simple, but let's dig a little deeper into its origins.