12 Baltimore Delicacies You Need To Try

As the state food of Maryland, crab is a prevalent part of Baltimore cuisine, and crab cakes are a local staple. Baltimore's crab cakes comprise a patty packed with Maryland blue crab meat and bound together with breadcrumbs. Whether sautéed, boiled, baked, or fried, the city's most beloved seasoning for crab cakes is Old Bay spice — a magical mix that includes celery salt, pepper, and paprika — which also has Baltimore origins.

While crab cakes may have Charm City associations, they've actually been around much longer than the city itself. Native Americans in the Chesapeake Bay were the first people to cook crab cakes, using cornmeal in place of breadcrumbs, a variety of local herbs for seasoning, and frying everything in bear fat. Crab cakes may have been one of the first foods colonists adopted from indigenous Americans, and the age-old process of hand-extracting crab meat from the shell does not differ much from the methods employed today.

A longtime facet of Maryland cuisine, crab cakes became an important source of income for black Americans around the turn of the 20th century. "The honorable occupation of selling crabs... has been in vogue in Baltimore ever since the Civil War," The Baltimore Sun re-published from a 1905 article. "The Chesapeake Bay fairly teemed with crabs and large numbers of freed slaves took to the occupation of cooking and selling them." Black chefs' 19th century crab cake recipes are the variations still locally enjoyed and widely recognized today.