Do You Actually Need To Pay Someone To Cut Your Wedding Cake?

Though $1.50 per person doesn't sound like a lot, this cost can add up. For a wedding with 100 guests, for example, that will total $150. For 200 guests, it amounts to $300. If you don't have room in your budget for this additional fee, there are ways to circumvent it. First and foremost, many venues don't charge this fee if you use their in-house baker (if they have one) or if you use a bakery on their preferred vendor list. Check your reception venue contract to see if this is the case, and if in doubt, ask your contact at the venue. If they do, using a preferred bakery can be an easy way to get around this cost. Plus, bakeries who commonly work with your venue will be more familiar and comfortable when delivering your cake the day of.

If you don't like the bakeries on the preferred vendor list or the venue charges the fee either way, there are other options to nix the cost. The easiest of these is to enlist someone from your wedding to cut the cake. This can be a family member, a trusted friend, or even your wedding planner or day-of coordinator. Be sure to speak with them in advance about how many pieces will be needed and whether your cake is round or square so they can plan how to cut it accordingly.