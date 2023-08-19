Do You Actually Need To Pay Someone To Cut Your Wedding Cake?
Cake is the most traditional wedding dessert. Therefore, it's no surprise that they can be quite elaborate, to the point where there can even be multiple cakes served at a wedding if couples opt for an additional groom's cake. Due to their beautiful and time-consuming nature, wedding cakes can be quite expensive. According to Wedding Wire, most couples spend between $300 and $700 on their cake. Though this may sound like a lot, many consider the price worth it for such an intricate and iconic dessert at their reception.
However, there are additional costs associated with wedding cakes you may not be aware of. It may come as a surprise that many venues have a cake-cutting fee. Per The Knot, this price averages around $1.50 or more per person. The fee usually applies when bringing a cake from an outside vendor into a reception venue offering an on-site baker or a preferred list of bakeries. However, if you have your heart set on a specific bakery, not all is lost — there are other ways to get around this fee, including having a friend or family member cut your cake or opting for an alternate dessert.
How to avoid wedding cake cutting fees
Though $1.50 per person doesn't sound like a lot, this cost can add up. For a wedding with 100 guests, for example, that will total $150. For 200 guests, it amounts to $300. If you don't have room in your budget for this additional fee, there are ways to circumvent it. First and foremost, many venues don't charge this fee if you use their in-house baker (if they have one) or if you use a bakery on their preferred vendor list. Check your reception venue contract to see if this is the case, and if in doubt, ask your contact at the venue. If they do, using a preferred bakery can be an easy way to get around this cost. Plus, bakeries who commonly work with your venue will be more familiar and comfortable when delivering your cake the day of.
If you don't like the bakeries on the preferred vendor list or the venue charges the fee either way, there are other options to nix the cost. The easiest of these is to enlist someone from your wedding to cut the cake. This can be a family member, a trusted friend, or even your wedding planner or day-of coordinator. Be sure to speak with them in advance about how many pieces will be needed and whether your cake is round or square so they can plan how to cut it accordingly.
Alternate wedding desserts
If you aren't set on having a traditional cake at your wedding, opting for an alternate dessert is an easy way to get around the cake-cutting expense. For that delicious cake flavor without the cutting fee, cupcakes are a great way to go. Plus, they're easier to portion, as everyone gets their own, and they're easier to serve. Plus, you can still have your bakery decorate and personalize them for your wedding.
However, there's no need to limit yourself to cake-like desserts. Cookies, brownies, or something as fancy as cheesecake bites could satisfy your guests' sweet tooth. You could even opt for donuts or cake pops to make your reception unique and memorable. Today, there are so many vendors who offer uncommon and delicious desserts, whether you have something catered or whether you hop on the wedding food truck trend. If you don't like the idea of a cake-cutting fee and are open to other options, check out some vendors in your area for other creative ideas.