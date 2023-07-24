What To Consider When Choosing A Round Vs. Square Wedding Cake

For true loves (and those who truly love food), when planning a wedding, the cake is often top of mind. Though some critics dare to say that buying a wedding cake is a waste of money, a nuptial celebration would not be complete without a delicious layered dessert centerpiece.

Though the biggest wedding trends have changed over the years, recently, the square cake, with its crisp, boxy edges, has risen in popularity. If you're planning your dream wedding, and groaning at the introduction of yet another choice to make — square vs. round cake — here's some help.

When deciding what cake shape to go with, there are a few simple considerations to keep in mind: the look and theme of your wedding, your budget, and the number of guests joining you for your special day. Through all the trends, round cakes remain a classic. Square cakes can be a bit more unique, visually interesting, and therefore costly, but provide more servings — which could be great for larger weddings.