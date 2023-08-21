20 Food Brand Collabs We Never Saw Coming

In recent years, collaborations between food brands and other companies have become increasingly common. Branded t-shirts, food-inspired sneakers, and even food-themed beauty products have all been created with the goal of allowing both brands to reach new, untapped markets.

This approach was summarized by professor of food marketing John Stanton to Eater: "It's just a simple example of something that's been around years and years. Focus on something other than product you're selling and let that speak to the audience."

The proliferation of collaborations in modern-day society has made it harder for the work of brands to stand out. Over time, this has resulted in brands pulling out all the stops when it comes to collaborations; many collabs involving food brands have become purposefully outlandish. Others have invested time, effort, and money into creating something that has value while also sticking to brand values. Here are highlighted a number of food brand collaborations, both wonderful and ridiculous, and you can be the judge of which camp each one belongs to.