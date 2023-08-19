Canned Ingredients That Will Make Frozen Pizza Even Better

If you love pizza, you are not alone. Whether you want thin crust, thick crust, gluten-free, or vegan options, pizza can accommodate any lifestyle. And let's be honest, on a busy weeknight when you are tired and need to feed a family quickly and cost-effectively, what could be easier than popping a frozen pizza in the oven?

With the number of frozen options skyrocketing, more Americans are turning to these store-bought pies than ever before. According to Grand View Research, profits from the sale of frozen pizza exceeded $6.6 billion in 2022, and the segment is anticipated to continue expanding at a clip of 6.9% in the coming years.

Even with the market diversifying and expanding, sometimes a frozen pie can't compare with a fresh, hot pizza made from scratch or delivered from a favorite local pizzeria. To help spruce up your next frozen pie, consider doctoring it up using ingredients that are affordable, convenient, namely canned goods. Let's examine some of the best options to keep on hand for your next frozen pizza emergency.