The Cheesecake Factory's Original Cheesecake Recipe Has Apparently Never Changed

Today The Cheesecake Factory is a major restaurant chain with more than 200 locations all over the world, but at one point it was a small local business run by Evelyn Overton, a home baker who sold cheesecakes out of her basement. Overton's signature cheesecakes became so popular that in 1978, her son David decided to open up a restaurant that put them front and center. This ended up being the first of many Cheesecake Factories.

Considering how big The Cheesecake Factory ended up becoming, you'd assume that the original recipe was eventually revamped and commercialized. But even though the restaurant's cheesecakes are no longer made by Overton herself, they're still made with the recipe that started it all. As David revealed in 2016, his mother's recipe still makes up the base of every cheesecake on the extra long menu. The only modifications are the flavors added to make the 30-plus different cheesecake varieties.