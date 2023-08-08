Does The Cheesecake Factory Have A Happy Hour?

The Cheesecake Factory offers diners an expansive menu, interesting décor, and a happening happy hour perfect for grabbing drinks and apps after work. While the exact times can vary from location to location, most restaurants offer happy hour deals Monday through Friday, from 4 pm to 6 pm. When planning a visit to this beloved chain, it's best to call your local restaurant to determine its exact happy hour practices to ensure you don't miss out.

As for what deals you can expect from the happy hour menu, that information is a little harder to come by. Unfortunately, The Cheesecake Factory does not list the menu on its website, but some information is listed on HackTheMenu. When it comes to drinks, diners can look forward to $3 draft beer, $4 glasses of wine, and $5 mixed drinks. As for appetizers and small plates, prices range from $4 to $7, depending on what you order. When verifying happy hour times at your nearest location, it also helps to inquire about prices just to make sure. However, you can rest assured that the chain offers a wide selection of goodies perfect for happy hour revelry.