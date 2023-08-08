Does The Cheesecake Factory Have A Happy Hour?
The Cheesecake Factory offers diners an expansive menu, interesting décor, and a happening happy hour perfect for grabbing drinks and apps after work. While the exact times can vary from location to location, most restaurants offer happy hour deals Monday through Friday, from 4 pm to 6 pm. When planning a visit to this beloved chain, it's best to call your local restaurant to determine its exact happy hour practices to ensure you don't miss out.
As for what deals you can expect from the happy hour menu, that information is a little harder to come by. Unfortunately, The Cheesecake Factory does not list the menu on its website, but some information is listed on HackTheMenu. When it comes to drinks, diners can look forward to $3 draft beer, $4 glasses of wine, and $5 mixed drinks. As for appetizers and small plates, prices range from $4 to $7, depending on what you order. When verifying happy hour times at your nearest location, it also helps to inquire about prices just to make sure. However, you can rest assured that the chain offers a wide selection of goodies perfect for happy hour revelry.
Best appetizers to sample from the happy hour menu
Along with its substantially sized entrees, The Cheesecake Factory also features a wide selection of small plates, snacks, and appetizers to be enjoyed during happy hour excursions. When it comes to small plates, the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls are a favorite among diners thanks to the crispy exterior and the melty combination of quality ground beef, cheese, and grilled onions. If you're looking for something a bit cheesier, the Crispy Fried Cheese features a combination of fontina and mozzarella cheeses and is served with a side of zesty marinara sauce.
As for appetizers, diners can head south of the border by ordering the quesadilla, which merges green onions, chiles, and melted cheese in a flour tortilla. The quesadilla is served alongside a trio of dipping sauces, including sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. The Ahi Poke Nachos offers a fun variation on Tex-Mex cuisine, as this dish consists of wontons slathered in ahi tuna, chiles, green onions, and avocado, plus a drizzling of sriracha aioli. In the event you can't make the happy hour, no worries, as there are a few other ways to save.
Other tips for keeping trips to The Cheesecake Factory affordable
The Cheesecake Factory's large portions can also result in a rather hefty bill at the end of the night, but there are steps you can take to keep costs reasonable. If you're visiting the restaurant with a friend or a spouse, consider ordering one entrée to split. The substantial portions mean that it's possible to share a meal with another person and still possibly have leftovers to take home. You can also order an appetizer or small plate with the single entrée to ensure you and your guest are fully satisfied.
The Cheesecake Factory also offers a rewards program that offers lots of good deals and specials to members. Unlike other restaurant rewards programs, this chain does not provide points for every dollar spent. Instead, members automatically receive deals, which can be used when dining in-store or when purchasing food online for pick-up. Along with other great rewards, all members are privy to a complimentary slice of cheesecake on their birthdays. And for new members who sign up before September 4, 2023, you'll also receive a free welcome slice in addition to your birthday cheesecake. Along with its happy hour specials, The Cheesecake Factory's rewards program is just another way that this chain shows appreciation for its customers.