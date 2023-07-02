The Reason You Should Skip The Small Plates At The Cheesecake Factory
A visit to The Cheesecake Factory entails perusing the massive menu, which is more than 20 pages long. At the very front of the spiral-bound tome, you'll run into a section titled small plates and snacks, which is separate from the official appetizer selections. While you might be tempted by the small plates, especially when considering the massive portion sizes that The Cheesecake Factory is synonymous with, you should rethink your selection if you want to get more value from your meal. A former server at the chain explained to Money that the small plates are "kind of tiny for how expensive they are."
The truth is the chain's traditional appetizer options offer a lot more bang for your buck when compared to small plates. Consider that the cheeseburger spring rolls (which appear in the small plates and snacks section) are $11.95, while the eggroll sampler appetizer is $15.95. For just $4 more, you'll get avocado and Tex Mex spring rolls — plus chicken taquitos — in addition to the cheeseburger spring rolls. Additionally, another former staff member at the restaurant told Insider the cheeseburger spring rolls are "not as flavorful as the other meals on the menu," while salads aren't the best selection if you're hoping to take home leftovers (smaller versions of the establishment's salads also appear on the small plates menu). Besides the larger-sized appetizers, there are plenty of other better deals than The Cheesecake Factory's small plates.
How to order at The Cheesecake Factory like a pro
If you're checking out The Cheesecake Factory before 5 p.m., the lunch menu can be your best friend. According to one patron (writing for Insider), the lunch portions, which cost less than regular entrées, are substantial enough to take home leftovers. And if you're dining during dinnertime, consider splitting appetizers with a friend or a loved one. For instance, combining factory nachos with Buffalo chicken strips ensures there's more than enough food to go around, while also providing an eclectic selection of eats for you and others.
Another Insider article highlights the views of a chef visiting The Cheesecake Factory for the first time, who praised the chain for its impressive happy hour deals. For instance, the Buffalo Blasts appetizer was priced $9 less than its standard non-happy hour price. The chef also recommended the spinach dip appetizer, which they felt was reasonably priced and served in ample portions. You can capitalize on happy hour deals even further by signing up for The Cheesecake Factory's reward program.
Membership has its privileges (such as free cheesecake)
Much like many other chain dining establishments, The Cheesecake Factory has its own rewards program. However, diners don't accrue points the more money they spend, which is standard with most loyalty programs. Instead, you'll be privy to lots of great deals and specials due to your membership status.
For example, members receive a free slice of cheesecake for their birthday each year. You'll also receive special gifts and prizes throughout the year simply for implementing your free membership. And being a member means you can reserve a table at the restaurant ahead of time, which isn't an option for non-members (who must wait in line until a table is available after arriving at a restaurant). The lack of a point system is particularly tempting when it comes to saving money, as you'll receive the same number of rewards and gifts, regardless of how often you visit the chain. It's just another way you can affordably enjoy the tasty items offered by The Cheesecake Factory. If you happen to get a deal for any small plates, though, maybe skip it.