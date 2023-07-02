The Reason You Should Skip The Small Plates At The Cheesecake Factory

A visit to The Cheesecake Factory entails perusing the massive menu, which is more than 20 pages long. At the very front of the spiral-bound tome, you'll run into a section titled small plates and snacks, which is separate from the official appetizer selections. While you might be tempted by the small plates, especially when considering the massive portion sizes that The Cheesecake Factory is synonymous with, you should rethink your selection if you want to get more value from your meal. A former server at the chain explained to Money that the small plates are "kind of tiny for how expensive they are."

The truth is the chain's traditional appetizer options offer a lot more bang for your buck when compared to small plates. Consider that the cheeseburger spring rolls (which appear in the small plates and snacks section) are $11.95, while the eggroll sampler appetizer is $15.95. For just $4 more, you'll get avocado and Tex Mex spring rolls — plus chicken taquitos — in addition to the cheeseburger spring rolls. Additionally, another former staff member at the restaurant told Insider the cheeseburger spring rolls are "not as flavorful as the other meals on the menu," while salads aren't the best selection if you're hoping to take home leftovers (smaller versions of the establishment's salads also appear on the small plates menu). Besides the larger-sized appetizers, there are plenty of other better deals than The Cheesecake Factory's small plates.