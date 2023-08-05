Cracker Barrel's Ingredients Are Sourced With More Care Than You Might Think

While you might expect a local diner or family-owned restaurant to use ingredients from local suppliers, you can't assume the same of a national restaurant chain. If you ate a burger from McDonald's for example, you wouldn't expect the lettuce and tomatoes to come from the local farmer's market, or the buns to be baked from scratch every single day. That's where Cracker Barrel is different.

Almost all of the meat, eggs, dairy, and produce used in its kitchens is grown or raised on American soil, which is a rarity for a restaurant as big as Cracker Barrel, with over 650 locations in 45 states across the U.S. Unlike Cracker Barrel, many other large restaurant chains instead opt to source ingredients from elsewhere because it's cheaper in the long run and the process is more streamlined. To many, the quality of the food from these restaurants tends to be lower as a result. However, that's less likely to be an issue at Cracker Barrel because of its sourcing practices.