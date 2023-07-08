The Only Day Of The Week You Can Enjoy Fish And Chips At Cracker Barrel

If you want to combine your love of fish and chips with your devotion to Cracker Barrel, you'll have one day out of the week to make your food-oriented dreams come true. Every Friday, Cracker Barrel holds an old-timey fish fry beginning at 11 am. However, be sure to check your local establishment for the exact information, as hours may vary from location to location.

At the heart of the Friday fish fry are four perfectly battered and fried cod filets, which are accompanied by a choice of either corn muffins or biscuits. You'll also get to choose two of Cracker Barrel's classic side dishes, including steak fries to make for a traditional fish and chips meal. While the Friday fish fry is a longstanding tradition at Cracker Barrel, its appeal extends beyond the folksy restaurant chain. In fact, fish fries have roots in Catholicism and have been a staple of American culinary traditions for many years.