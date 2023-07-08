The Only Day Of The Week You Can Enjoy Fish And Chips At Cracker Barrel
If you want to combine your love of fish and chips with your devotion to Cracker Barrel, you'll have one day out of the week to make your food-oriented dreams come true. Every Friday, Cracker Barrel holds an old-timey fish fry beginning at 11 am. However, be sure to check your local establishment for the exact information, as hours may vary from location to location.
At the heart of the Friday fish fry are four perfectly battered and fried cod filets, which are accompanied by a choice of either corn muffins or biscuits. You'll also get to choose two of Cracker Barrel's classic side dishes, including steak fries to make for a traditional fish and chips meal. While the Friday fish fry is a longstanding tradition at Cracker Barrel, its appeal extends beyond the folksy restaurant chain. In fact, fish fries have roots in Catholicism and have been a staple of American culinary traditions for many years.
Where did the fish fry originate?
Catholic tradition calls for parishioners to avoid eating meat (fish excluded) on Fridays during Lent, which is the period preceding Easter. As immigrants with Catholic backgrounds made their way to the U.S. during the 1800s, they brought along culinary traditions related to Lent and fish. This led to the development of the Friday fish fry, a practice that was established in the Midwest, northeast, and southern portions of the U.S.
Cracker Barrel also got its start in the southern part of the U.S., specifically Lebanon, Tennessee. The establishment's southern roots are evident in its menu, which features many folksy dishes based on southern culinary traditions. Cracker Barrel is also well known for its charming décor and nostalgia-triggering general store finds, like old-fashioned candy. It stands to reason that the chain would also honor the southern fish fry tradition, particularly when it comes to the side dish selection.
What to have along with your fish-friendly Friday meal
Steak fries are the perfect accompaniment for a traditional Friday fish and chips dinner, but that's not the only side Cracker Barrel has to offer. In fact, the chain features a wide selection of downhome sides that pair perfectly with its fried and battered cod. When it comes to southern side dishes, hashbrown casserole is hard to pass up. The restaurant also features a loaded version that comes with Colby cheese and bacon. Speaking of southern delicacies, fried okra is a beloved food that has remained a staple throughout many generations, as is mac and cheese.
If you're looking for a healthier veggie option, Cracker Barrel offers broccoli, carrots, corn, and green beans. You can also enjoy some fresh fruit on the side or order a classic house salad. When it comes to potato preparations (in addition to steak fries), diners can choose from mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, and tater tots.
No matter the side, fish lovers will want to plan accordingly to find a Friday they can attend their local Cracker Barrel's fish fry.