Why Was Ben & Jerry's Maine Blueberry Ice Cream Discontinued?

Ripe blueberries are sold in droves at farmers markets in the summer months, but there hasn't been a blueberry season at Ben & Jerry's since 1993. That's when the Vermont-based creamery dug a hole deep enough to fit the imaginary coffin of its Wild Maine Blueberry flavor, adding yet another plot to its Flavor Graveyard, a real-life ice cream cemetery in Waterbury, Vermont that pays tribute to all the pints that have melted away to a better place. "Wild Maine Blueberry / From the land of the puffin, / Now when we crave you / We turn to the muffin," reads its headstone.

With its base of blueberry ice cream swirled with blueberry purée and dotted with frozen Maine blueberries, the flavor was a periwinkle-hued trifecta of the beloved summer fruit. So, why did Ben and Jerry decide to bury it in the ground? The answer is less of a scoop than we'd hoped.