TikTok's Designer Ice Trend, Explained

Creating "designer ice" involves freezing pieces of fruit in ice trays and adding them to your drinks to enhance both flavor and aesthetic appeal. Designer ice can also be formed into a multitude of fun and funky shapes, such as spheres, crescents, hearts, and more. The trend has made a major impact on TikTok, where users share their frozen innovations via #icedrawer and #icetok.

In one compelling clip, a person shows their meticulous process for restocking what appears to be numerous ice trays of all shapes and descriptions. The poster adds a variety of chopped fruits and vegetables to ice trays, such as strawberries, lemons, kiwis, and zucchinis, before filling them with water. The creator of the video is also seen using other items to make designer ice, such as a creamy white substance (perhaps yogurt or ice cream?), as well as a bottle of Prime energy drink.

But this video merely scratches the surface when it comes to the ice enthusiasts of TikTok.