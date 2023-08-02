Why Olive Garden Was Once Accused Of Pouring Boxed Wine Into Empty Bottles

Most people who eat at Olive Garden expect a certain level of quality. Sure, the chain is often criticized for being a fairly generic and inauthentic version of Italian food. But, if you want large portions, reasonable prices, and a restaurant that offers its own house wine, you could do a lot worse.

That wine seems to have gotten Olive Garden into trouble, though — at least potential trouble. A TikToker going under the handle Witchdoct0r777 posted a video, which went viral, zooming in on the bar at their local Olive Garden restaurant. On the bar sat a couple of boxes of wine, and a few feet away from them, empty wine bottles.

"So, I noticed when we were at Olive Garden, they poured our wine from the bottle," said the post, "but then we saw the boxes, and then they were keeping the empty bottles, so obviously they're filling the bottles with the boxes!"

However, nowhere in the video does Witchdoct0r777 show any of the staff actually pouring the boxed wine into bottles. Nor does the poster even say that they saw it happen themselves. While Olive Garden didn't issue an official response, other folks, including those who claim to currently work at the restaurant chain, did.