In Case You Didn't Know, Olive Garden Has Its Very Own House Wine
Olive Garden: the go-to spot for never-ending pasta bowls, breadsticks, and hearty Italian fare. But did you know that this popular chain also boasts its own house wine varieties that, while once sold only in restaurants, are now available at liquor stores and wine retailers nationwide?
This may come as a surprise, but their wine program is nothing to scoff at, either. In fact, according to Olive Garden, it has earned the restaurant several prestigious awards, such as "America's Best Casual Dining Wine List" by the Monterey Wine Festival. Even the Wall Street Journal noted Olive Garden's wine program as the best among the top ten casual dining restaurants.
But the fast-casual restaurant isn't just selling other labels — they make their own wine from Italian-grown grapes. Whether you're in the mood for a refreshing rosé like Head-to-Head or a rich merlot blend with Red Blend Porta Vita, there's something for everyone and a delightful food pairing for each variety, like pairing their sweet strawberry-peach Confetti Pink Moscato Blend with a sumptuous dish of shrimp pasta.
Regardless of how you choose to indulge in Olive Garden's wine program and house Italian wines, it's time to delve deeper into each wine's unique characteristics and explore suggested pairings from the restaurant's menu.
What to know about Olive Garden's house wine
If you've ever visited an Olive Garden, you may have sipped on their signature house wine while indulging in a plate of piping-hot pasta. In 2020, TODAY confirmed that the restaurant's house wine is exclusively crafted in Italy and available only at their restaurants or for delivery on certain orders (although it's worth checking current restrictions as wine delivery availability depends on your location).
One of the standout wines is the dry fruity rosé, which was launched in 2018. The creation of siblings Giulia and Andrea Zingarelli of the Rocca delle Macíe winery in Tuscany, the Head-to-Head rosé is a fresh and fruity blend of Sangiovese and Syrah. It is the perfect accompaniment to Olive Garden's signature grilled chicken flatbread, shrimp scampi, or any one of their other seafood dishes.
Other not-to-be-missed house options include the Red Blend Porta Vita, with flavors of blackberry and plum, the Roscato Rosso Dolce, charmingly effervescent red wine with bursting sweetness, and two sweet moscatos — Pink Moscato Blend Confetti and Moscato Primo Amore, the latter of which is, according to Olive Garden, "made from Muscat grapes that warmed and ripened in the southern Italian sun."
How to pair Olive Garden's house wine
When indulging in a delicious meal at Olive Garden, there's no better way to complement your pasta or salad than with a glass of their own house wine. But what is there to know about how to bring out the full potential of these delightful wines?
First up is the Moscato Primo Amore, a crisp and refreshing white Moscato with aromatic notes of melon and citrus. This wine is perfect for salty snacks like prosciutto or salami, as the saltiness balances out the sweetness of the wine. Pair it with a pungent cheese, like Gorgonzola or Roquefort, and let the flavors dance on your palate.
Next, we have the Roscato Rosso Dolce, a sweet red wine with irresistible flavors of berries and cherries. Red meat, such as steak, is an obvious choice, as the tannins cut through the richness of the meat. You can also enjoy the Roscato with a luscious, chocolatey dessert, as the wine's sweetness amplifies the dessert's decadence.
And here's the cherry on top, folks: You can taste both of these fantastic wines (and any others on their wine menu) for free at Olive Garden, as they offer a complimentary one-ounce portion for sampling to see if you would like to order a full glass or bottle. Not a fan of their fare? Bring your own wine and save money.