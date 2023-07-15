In Case You Didn't Know, Olive Garden Has Its Very Own House Wine

Olive Garden: the go-to spot for never-ending pasta bowls, breadsticks, and hearty Italian fare. But did you know that this popular chain also boasts its own house wine varieties that, while once sold only in restaurants, are now available at liquor stores and wine retailers nationwide?

This may come as a surprise, but their wine program is nothing to scoff at, either. In fact, according to Olive Garden, it has earned the restaurant several prestigious awards, such as "America's Best Casual Dining Wine List" by the Monterey Wine Festival. Even the Wall Street Journal noted Olive Garden's wine program as the best among the top ten casual dining restaurants.

But the fast-casual restaurant isn't just selling other labels — they make their own wine from Italian-grown grapes. Whether you're in the mood for a refreshing rosé like Head-to-Head or a rich merlot blend with Red Blend Porta Vita, there's something for everyone and a delightful food pairing for each variety, like pairing their sweet strawberry-peach Confetti Pink Moscato Blend with a sumptuous dish of shrimp pasta.

Regardless of how you choose to indulge in Olive Garden's wine program and house Italian wines, it's time to delve deeper into each wine's unique characteristics and explore suggested pairings from the restaurant's menu.