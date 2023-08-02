The Cheesecake Factory Has Nearly 20% Of Its Locations In One US State

The Cheesecake Factory is one of the most recognizable and popular restaurant chains in the United States. Whether it's the iconic brown bread or its famously and massively long menu that has brought them there, most people in the US will have at least considered eating at the Cheesecake Factory.

So it makes sense that it would have the largest share of its locations in the most populous state in America. According to data company ScrapeHero, 38 out of the United States' 212 locations of the Cheesecake Factory are located in California. That's 18% of its restaurants, in a state that accounts for about 12% of the US' 333 million residents.

The next highest percentage of the Cheesecake Factory's locations is in Florida. The Sunshine State has 22 locations, a distant second place at 10% of the total 212 Cheesecake Factories. Texas has 8% of all locations with 18, New York with 6% at 12, and New Jersey, whose 10 locations account for 5% of all locations of the popular restaurant.

No other state has 10 or more restaurants, meaning its percentage of restaurant locations won't come in any higher than 3%. And there are currently 11 states with no Cheesecake Factories at all: Arkansas, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Vermont, Mississippi, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Montana, and Alaska. Most US territories – such as Guam, the Virgin Islands, and American Samoa – also do not have a Cheesecake Factory, though there is one in Puerto Rico's capital city of San Juan.