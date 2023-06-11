Restaurants We Didn't Realize Were Owned By The Cheesecake Factory

While The Cheesecake Factory notoriously has quite an extensive menu, the company also operates a spread of other restaurants under different names. A document published by the company shared just how many different restaurants are operated by The Cheesecake Factory after it acquired Fox Restaurant Concepts. Many of these restaurants offer completely different cuisines, specializing in one dedicated type of food.

If you're craving some classic American food, you'll want to check out The Henry. With locations in four states, the upscale restaurant chain starts the day with brunch options like quinoa breakfast burritos, smoked salmon on a bagel, and sides of fresh pastries. Later on in the day, diners can enjoy dinner options like filet mignon, steak, and rigatoni alla vodka.

If you're looking for something a little lighter, the farm-to-table concept restaurant Flower Child offers lighter fare that's suitable for vegetarians, vegans, or anyone who just craves something that tastes a little fresher. Customers can choose from a variety of wraps, bowls, and salads, with both meat and plant-based protein options.