Restaurants We Didn't Realize Were Owned By The Cheesecake Factory
While The Cheesecake Factory notoriously has quite an extensive menu, the company also operates a spread of other restaurants under different names. A document published by the company shared just how many different restaurants are operated by The Cheesecake Factory after it acquired Fox Restaurant Concepts. Many of these restaurants offer completely different cuisines, specializing in one dedicated type of food.
If you're craving some classic American food, you'll want to check out The Henry. With locations in four states, the upscale restaurant chain starts the day with brunch options like quinoa breakfast burritos, smoked salmon on a bagel, and sides of fresh pastries. Later on in the day, diners can enjoy dinner options like filet mignon, steak, and rigatoni alla vodka.
If you're looking for something a little lighter, the farm-to-table concept restaurant Flower Child offers lighter fare that's suitable for vegetarians, vegans, or anyone who just craves something that tastes a little fresher. Customers can choose from a variety of wraps, bowls, and salads, with both meat and plant-based protein options.
There are plenty of pizza places owned by the restaurant
The chain owns plenty of pizza restaurants, too. Dough Bird operates in Arizona and Tennessee, serving up pizzas, chicken dishes, and sandwiches. If you're craving some Detroit-style deep dish but you're outside of the city, you might want to check out Fly Bye, which has three locations in Arizona. The restaurant offers quite a few different pre-set pizza topping options on its menu, as well as chicken tenders and wings.
North Italia has locations across 14 different states, serving up pizza with toppings inspired by Italian fare, like cacio e pepe; spicy meatballs; and prosciutto with fig, goat cheese, and arugula. If you'd prefer an entrée instead, the menu is full of plenty of pasta options and sandwiches. Plus, you can accompany your meal with one of the restaurant's specialty cocktails.
But Italian food isn't the only international cuisine served up by the company — it has also expanded its portfolio to offer more international foods in its restaurants as well.
The company also expanded into international offerings
Social Monk Asian Kitchen is located in Westlake Village, California. The restaurant operates on a build-your-own style, and customers can combine their favorite noodles, proteins, and vegetables into one container. Customers can also order pre-set dishes and sides.
Olive and Ivy has two locations in Arizona, both serving up Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Diners can enjoy small plates like hummus and grilled pita or lamb meatballs. The restaurant also offers a variety of pasta, fish, and flatbread entrees.
If you can't decide what kind of food you're craving, Grand Lux Cafe might just be the best stop. The restaurant chain has locations in Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, and Texas, all serving up a plethora of multicultural dishes. You can start off with an appetizer of Thai shrimp and chicken spring rolls, before moving on to an entrée of Vietnamese-inspired shaking beef, and finishing the meal with Parisian profiteroles — cream puffs and ice cream topped with fudge.
In total, The Cheesecake Factory owns and operates 16 different restaurant brands, including its own, all serving up a wide spread of delicious foods.