The Dire Oven Mistake You Have To Stop Making With Aluminum Foil

Aluminum foil has a plethora of uses. Its thin, sheet-like design makes it perfect for lining baking dishes, covering refrigerated food, and even acting as a barrier between your recipe and the bottom of the oven. However, if you're someone who uses aluminum foil directly on the oven's base as a way to prevent stuck-on stains from that big meal you're cooking, you should stop what you're doing. It turns out lining the bottom of your oven is unsafe, as it can cause heat damage to the appliance.

Though it has many uses and is generally safe to use in other ways in an oven, aluminum foil wasn't designed to come in such close contact with the heat source at the bottom of your oven. You can still use it to prevent those unwanted sticky oven stains; you just need to place it in a different part of the oven.