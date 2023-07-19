How To 'Glue' Your Cake Back Together With Frosting If It Falls Apart

There's nothing worse than when you try to remove a cake from its baking pan and after all that hard work, it sadly falls apart. Instead of a beautiful whole cake, you're left with broken crumbles and holes in your should-be masterpiece. Although there are delicious uses for leftover cake that you can try so the pieces don't go to waste (cake pops, anyone?), there's an easy hack to 'glue' the pieces back together — all you need is frosting!

Cake frosting works well (just don't make any of these frosting mistakes!) to 'glue' broken chunks of cake together because it's sticky – think about how well it works to hold cake layers together — so it can certainly help to make your cake whole again. Simply spread your choice of frosting around any cracks or crevices in the cake so that the sponge holds. As an added bonus, all that extra frosting is sure to hide those pesky cracks from view. By doing this, no one will know your cake wasn't picture-perfect all along.