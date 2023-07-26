How To Properly Freeze And Thaw Canned Biscuits

Before we get into how to thaw canned biscuits and the different ways to use them, let's get into the specifics regarding freezing, especially if you don't need to bake an entire roll at once.

Next to choosing from the best canned biscuit brands, you might need a convenient way to freeze this reliable dough when you can't see a use for an entire roll of biscuits in your immediate future. Apart from freezing whole tubes of biscuit dough, what if you want the added convenience of enjoying one or two frozen biscuits at a time? To freeze raw biscuits individually, simply open the tube of biscuit dough and place the canned biscuits on a baking sheet with enough room between each biscuit to prevent sticking. Once the biscuits are frozen, they can be removed from the baking sheet and added to a freezer-safe plastic bag for easy access.

Alternatively, you can bake an entire roll of canned biscuits and freeze the fully baked leftovers for another time. To freeze fully baked biscuits, secure each baked good in individual layers of plastic wrap before placing them all together in a resealable freezer bag. Once frozen, they can easily be reheated in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Just make sure you keep an eye on them to prevent excessive browning.