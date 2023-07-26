How To Properly Freeze And Thaw Canned Biscuits
Not many of us will turn down a homemade pan of buttermilk biscuits. Still, thanks to the conveniences of modern America, we now have ways of enjoying these flaky delicacies with less time and effort required. Whether you buy these easily prepared sides for the flaky layers or buttery flavor, there are times you might forget to bake that tube of biscuits before the expiration date. If you bought one too many cans of refrigerated biscuits, the best way to freeze them is by popping an entire unopened tube into frozen storage for up to two months.
While biscuits in the most general sense have technically been around since the 16th century, their overall makeup has evolved over time, due to the increased availability of resources and the invention of leavening agents. Beyond the refinement of biscuit recipes, canned biscuits debuted in 1931.Fast-forward to 2023, and the variety of options that exists in the canned biscuit market is remarkable.
How to freeze canned biscuits
Before we get into how to thaw canned biscuits and the different ways to use them, let's get into the specifics regarding freezing, especially if you don't need to bake an entire roll at once.
Next to choosing from the best canned biscuit brands, you might need a convenient way to freeze this reliable dough when you can't see a use for an entire roll of biscuits in your immediate future. Apart from freezing whole tubes of biscuit dough, what if you want the added convenience of enjoying one or two frozen biscuits at a time? To freeze raw biscuits individually, simply open the tube of biscuit dough and place the canned biscuits on a baking sheet with enough room between each biscuit to prevent sticking. Once the biscuits are frozen, they can be removed from the baking sheet and added to a freezer-safe plastic bag for easy access.
Alternatively, you can bake an entire roll of canned biscuits and freeze the fully baked leftovers for another time. To freeze fully baked biscuits, secure each baked good in individual layers of plastic wrap before placing them all together in a resealable freezer bag. Once frozen, they can easily be reheated in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Just make sure you keep an eye on them to prevent excessive browning.
How to thaw canned biscuit dough
While reheating frozen fully cooked biscuits seems easy enough, what is the process behind thawing and reheating frozen biscuit dough? If you threw an entire tube of canned biscuit dough in your freezer, place the tube directly in the refrigerator to thaw it properly. Once it's thawed, simply pop the seal and bake pre-cut biscuits as directed. Just keep in mind these biscuits may not rise as much. But for the right meal, this isn't a problem, especially because canned biscuits are perfect for homemade mini pizzas.
To thaw individual biscuits, take out as many as you need and gently wrap each pre-cut disc in plastic wrap, or add them to a plate and cover. Keep these unbaked biscuits away from any outside air and in the refrigerator until they're thawed and ready to bake. You can also bake frozen biscuit dough directly from the freezer. Remove however many biscuits you need and bake in a 425-degree oven for roughly 20 minutes.
Thawing and baking canned biscuits is a fairly easy process. But to avoid any potential disappointment, steer clear of thawing either canned dough or individual biscuits at room temperature. The pressurized tubes might explode, and the dough becomes quite sticky when left unrefrigerated. As long as you freeze and thaw it accordingly, you can start stockpiling frozen biscuit dough for future meals or for a simple mid-morning pick-me-up.