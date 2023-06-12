Here's What The Stars Mean On Cracker Barrel Workers' Uniforms

Cracker Barrel may market itself as a place that's part of old country America in the modern day serving up old comfort-food breakfasts, but the restaurant must still adhere to current standards of employment, training, and marketing. Employees must follow industry standards and practices of training and courtesy that they would at any other restaurant. But how exactly can Cracker Barrel ensure that its employees are upholding the values of both Cracker Barrel's old-fashioned hospitality and modern-day standards?

If you've ever seen your server's uniform at Cracker Barrel, you may have noticed that they have little stars on them. One employee might have two stars while another has four. Those stars don't refer to any ranking method or employee hierarchy — instead, it symbolizes where the employee stands on their Personal Achievement Responsibility (or PAR) system. This system is Cracker Barrel's way of measuring and training its employees on how to be better servers, such as in the skill of helping customers or working harder to make their place of work more welcoming for both customers and staff alike.

But how exactly do stars help to measure how well an employee is doing? What exactly is the criteria of the PAR system? Do employees earn any rewards for reaching the highest number of stars? All these answers to Cracker Barrel's impressive employee ranking system follow below.