Entenmann's Is Trying Its Luck At The Ice Cream Sandwich Game. Here's The Lineup

After leaving his native Germany, William Entenmann began selling his homemade baked goods in Brooklyn. The century and a quarter since Entenmann's was first founded has seen the company explode into arguably the most ubiquitous brand of mass-produced sweet treats in the world.

The modern Entenmann's product line features a diverse array of desserts. Shoppers at essentially every supermarket can snag boxes of delicious donuts or hefty single-serve fruit pies. Those who want a snack that feels a little light can opt for Entenmann's Little Bites, packs of bite-size mini muffins that come in a wide variety of flavors.

However, for a company that specializes in cakes and cookies, Entenmann's has been suspiciously absent from the frozen dessert sphere. Recently, the company's culinary minds decided to change that fact, and a new line of Entenmann's ice cream sandwiches is currently making its way onto grocery store shelves across the nation.