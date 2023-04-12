Entenmann's Is Trying Its Luck At The Ice Cream Sandwich Game. Here's The Lineup
After leaving his native Germany, William Entenmann began selling his homemade baked goods in Brooklyn. The century and a quarter since Entenmann's was first founded has seen the company explode into arguably the most ubiquitous brand of mass-produced sweet treats in the world.
The modern Entenmann's product line features a diverse array of desserts. Shoppers at essentially every supermarket can snag boxes of delicious donuts or hefty single-serve fruit pies. Those who want a snack that feels a little light can opt for Entenmann's Little Bites, packs of bite-size mini muffins that come in a wide variety of flavors.
However, for a company that specializes in cakes and cookies, Entenmann's has been suspiciously absent from the frozen dessert sphere. Recently, the company's culinary minds decided to change that fact, and a new line of Entenmann's ice cream sandwiches is currently making its way onto grocery store shelves across the nation.
Entenmann's ice cream sandwiches are made with classic treats
According to an April 11 announcement from Bimbo Bakeries USA, the food conglomerate that owns Entenmann's, Walmart has already started rolling out the new Entenmann's ice cream sandwiches. Fans of the snack brand will be delighted to discover that not one but six desserts are getting the dairy-filled treatment.
The decision to expand the Entenmann's lineup was made in conjunction with the food marketers at Sorrisa Group. The new sandwiches have "bread" made from desserts including donuts, cookies, brownies, and even a cookie-brownie duo. They're filled with vanilla, salted caramel, or chocolate ice cream.
Though this move represents Entenmann's first foray into the frozen dessert realm, the brand is far from the only company that's experimented with similar sweets. (The ice cream cookie sandwich has a long and delicious history.) Dunkin' has also dabbled with customizable donut ice cream sandwiches.