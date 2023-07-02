Instant Pudding Is An Effortless Way To Bring Moisture To Dry Boxed Cake Mix

Sometimes, baking a cake from scratch just isn't feasible. Whether it's a lack of time, equipment, or ingredients, there are situations where using a boxed cake mix may be an easier option. While boxed cake mixes can be used in many ways, they are not all built the same. Some produce a decently moist and fluffy approximation of their from-scratch cousins, others tend to end up dry, crumbly, and sad.

Luckily, there's a simple way to fix that dryness, and you might already have a pack of it in your pantry. The next time you're whipping up a boxed cake mix, add in a packet of instant pudding to the batter. Sprinkling the instant pudding powder in with the rest of your dry ingredients will level up the flavor, texture, and moistness of your boxed cake. Thanks to the added fat in boxed pudding powder, your cake can be just about as decadent as if you'd made the thing from scratch — but without the extra time and hassle!