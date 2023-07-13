Fast Food Workers In LA Are Staging A Walkout Today, Here's Why

Picket lines are growing in Los Angeles. According to "Los Angeles Daily News," some Southern California fast food workers will rally in front of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce on July 13, 2023. The walkout protests low wages, harassment, workplace violence, and other unsafe working conditions. The non-union cooks and cashiers hope this protest will shine a light on major corporations not listening to employees' demands for better work environments.

Wages are a primary issue for fast food workers. As told to the "San Gabriel Valley Tribune," Anneisha Williams, a Jack in the Box employee, said, "Some of the people I work with are on the verge of getting evicted, and others are sleeping in their cars."

While Williams received a title promotion, her hourly wage did not increase. Given the current economic issues of inflation, rising food costs, and rent increases, employees cannot make ends meet. The workers believe fast food companies' funds would be better utilized through wage increases rather than campaigns to influence legislative agendas.

In addition to wage concerns, employees seek better working environments and health benefits. Whether unpaid sick leave, on-the-job injury, or improper employee behavior, the incidents have created a scenario where workers feel undervalued and disrespected.

If the fast food worker walkout will make a meaningful impact remains to be seen. Unfortunately, this group joins a long list of workers willing to strike to have their voices heard.