The Starbucks Union's Demands Have Been Made. Here's What They Want

Ahead of a Starbucks shareholders' meeting, groups chanted "no contract, no coffee," as Crosscut reported. While many people would be distraught without their morning sip of a double shot, extra foam cinnamon dolce latte, the barista making that beverage might have working concerns on their mind. As union Starbucks baristas presented their newest terms to Starbucks' lawyers, the demands seem to be in line with a growing trend across organized labor.

The union's listed demands were a $20 nationwide starting wage, full-time employees guaranteed a 37-hour work week, 100% employer-covered healthcare for both full and part-time employees, and an all-location credit card tipping option. In the summer of 2022, the company's average hourly wage was increased to $17. While the Starbucks lawyers left the bargaining table without addressing any of the demands, the negotiations have been and will continue to be ongoing. Given that talks have been happening for well over a year, no one expected a quick concession to the union's requests.

When new CEO Laxman Narasimhan took over this week, his public letter addressed employees' working concerns generally. Although he admitted that partner experience might be limiting the brand, the broad-based comments did not tip the company's hand to any concessions. When or if the Starbucks union's demands will be met, rejected, or come to a compromise is an unanswered question, but it does appear that change could be brewing.