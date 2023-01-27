Why The McDonald's President Is Against California's Fast Food Law

When the California governor signed the FAST Recovery Act, quick-service restaurant workers thought that higher wages would find their way to their paychecks. As a voter referendum works its way through the California ballot, both sides of the argument are vocalizing the pros and cons of the mandatory increase in the minimum wage. In a recent open letter on the McDonald's corporate website, CEO Joe Erlinger did not mince words regarding his opinion on the proposed legislation.

In August 2022, CNBC had previously shared that Erlinger believed that the FAST Recovery Act unfairly targeted large chains. While the disparity between the proposed law's application can be debated, Erlinger argued that corporate franchisees should be treated the same as non-chain restaurants. His comments were an appeal to put all workers on an even playing field.

As seen in his recent open letter, Erlinger takes his commentary further by arguing the FAST Act will not better serve workers' needs. The McDonald's CEO cites various studies and publications that suggest the implementation of this law could result in "higher restaurant prices and lower business and job growth." Although these statements might appear that Erlinger is against raising wages, he asserts a different approach. He believes that reasonable minimum wage increases can benefit businesses, employees, and communities. Given that the voter referendum will be in 2024, this letter might be the opening barb in a back-and-forth battle that will ultimately be answered at the polling place.