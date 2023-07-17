The Leftover Origins Of Fattoush Salad

Middle-Eastern cuisine — much like its close cousin, Mediterranean food — is famous for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and traditional recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. A few favorite Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern dishes include hummus, falafel, tabouleh, baba ganoush, Greek salad, and fattoush. Specifically, fattoush is said to have some humble and surprisingly recent origins.

You might know fattoush as a salad that is loaded with fried pita chips, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, and radishes. It's crunchy, textured, nutritious, and is also packed with delicious flavors. On some occasions, people refer to this dish as a bread salad, given that the pita is the star ingredient.

What started out as little more than a common Lebanese mix of leftovers has since spread to become a staple that no respectable Middle-Eastern meal can start without. So how exactly did this simple, late-night leftover become so popular? It's a story shrouded in mystery, history, and some truly mouthwatering ingredients.