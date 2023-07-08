Greek Salad Is A More Recent Invention Than You Might Think

When it comes to healthy eating, there are few recipes that come to mind as readily as the universally-loved Greek salad. A medley of fresh vegetables dressed in high-quality olive oil and oregano, and of course topped with a generous chunk or sprinkling of feta cheese, the Greek salad has long been a staple of traditional Greek cuisine — but perhaps not quite as long as you might think.

In Greece, this sumptuously fresh dish is known as horiatiki, meaning, "from a village" — a name that alludes to its humble early origins in the rural farms and villages of Greece in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Though its origins do stretch back over 100 years (a short time compared with Greece's rich 3,000-plus year history), Greek salad has only been around in its current form for the past six decades or so. However, it does make for a fascinating chapter in the country's modern-day history, demonstrating just how much politics, economics, and history itself can shape the kinds of foods we include in our diets today.