The Starbucks Union Just Announced A Cross-Country Bus Tour

Starbucks Workers United has announced that it is touring the country in its latest effort to acquire a union contract with Starbucks. The organization shared a video on Twitter to announce the tour, which will last four weeks and travel through 13 cities, per an emailed press release.

The tour, led by union partners and Starbucks employees, will start in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 10 and end in Seattle, Washington — the home of the first Starbucks storefront. Every stop will feature press and organization events, along with various activities designed to grab the attention of the coffee chain's Board of Directors. The coffee chain has consistently come under fire for breaking labor laws in an attempt to union bust.

Starbucks Workers United was formed in 2021 and has campaigned for unionization across the coffee chain's locations. The organization hopes to achieve benefits like increased base wages, workplace protections, healthcare plans, consistent schedules, and more for Starbucks employees, according to its website.