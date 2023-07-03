Starbucks Again In Hot Water For Breaking Labor Laws

Trouble keeps brewing for the world's largest coffee chain. Starbucks, which faced intense backlash in June for prohibiting Pride Month décor, a controversy that led thousands of workers to strike, ended the month on a low note when the National Labor Relations Board determined that the company committed "serious and widespread ULPs [unfair labor practices]." This is just the latest episode in Starbucks' long history of anti-union efforts, with the company coming out on the losing end of multiple legal battles in the past year. The ruling, issued on June 30, 2023, by Judge Robert A. Ringler, concerns four Starbucks locations in the Pittsburgh area where employees say they were threatened for their efforts to unionize.

At a location on South Craig Street, Ringler determined that store manager Adrienne Busch unlawfully interrogated employees about their opinions regarding unionization, threatened to take away their right to transfer locations, threatened to deny managerial assistance, threatened to take away benefits and raises, threatened to fire employees, and implied the location could close if workers unionized.

A nearly identical sequence played out at a Starbucks location on Liberty Avenue in the Bloomfield neighborhood, where manager Jesse Maxwell threatened to freeze employee benefits and withhold raises. Ringler ruled that Starbucks violated Section 8(a)(1) of the National Labor Relations Act on 17 counts through its many threats to employees as well as promising to reward workers if they didn't unionize by increasing the security at their locations. That's just the tip of the iceberg, though.