Starbucks' Union Busting Is Finally Backfiring On Them In A Major Way

Since 2021, Starbucks has been in the spotlight for its alleged union-busting efforts at several locations throughout the country. The first Starbucks location to unionize took place back in 2021 in Buffalo, New York. Since then, more locations across the country began to mobilize despite, Starbucks' reputation for allegedly fighting unionization efforts. The organization Starbucks Workers United formed as droves of workers fight for fair working conditions and practices. More than 278 Starbucks locations have unionized.

As the movement spread, Starbucks allegedly tried to halt it and embarked on union-busting tactics, such as spreading anti-union messages and closing stores, Forbes reports. While it seemed like there were positive talks between Starbucks representatives and union members last September, the coffee chain reportedly walked out of the bargaining sessions, resulting in Starbucks workers' strike.

In December, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a complaint against Starbucks, alleging that it violated federal law by seeking union documents while on trial. Now, Starbucks workers have won a huge victory amid their battle with the company.