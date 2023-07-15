The Times Cracker Barrel Was Sued For Disability Discrimination

Cracker Barrel doesn't have the best history with discrimination. The company has a number of darker incidents in its history, including multiple lawsuits for discrimination on the basis of race and sexual orientation. It's not just things like the time Cracker Barrel fired a 73-year-old employee for giving away a corn muffin; there's some dark stuff here. The company's history includes one of the more common forms of discrimination in American life: disability discrimination.

Roughly one in four Americans has some sort of disability; disability discrimination is one of the leading types in the U.S. But what's interesting about Cracker Barrel, in particular, is that the company has delved into this area more than once in the past decade alone. The company has faced three major incidents over the last 10 years. Two of them were national, class-action suits, while one was a more local problem.