Discontinued Oreo Big Stuf Cookies Were A Massive, Beloved '80s Snack
If someone were to mention Big Stuf Oreos today, your mind would probably go straight to a limited-edition Oreo variety that was available in 2019 and 2020. These extra-thick Oreos were filled with the "most creme ever," even more than even the Double and Mega Stuf Oreos. However, they went by the name "The Most Stuf." Big Stuf Oreos, on the other hand, were another product entirely, and they haven't been around since 1991.
The term "Stuf" technically refers to the creme filling. But Big Stuf Oreos were simply bigger, not thicker, Oreos. The ratio of creme to cookie was still the same, but the diameter was nearly twice that of a regular Oreo, making them about the size of your palm.
According to collective memory, the crunchiness of the cookie part was somewhere in between a Cakester and a regular Oreo, but other than that, the size was the biggest difference. Many customers remember liking Big Stuf Oreos, but the product didn't end up becoming part of the brand's permanent lineup.
Big Stuf Oreos were available for four years
Nowadays, it isn't uncommon to see new Oreo varieties pop up every time you browse the cookie aisle of the grocery store. But it's to be expected that these Oreos will only be available for a limited time. That wasn't the case with Big Stuf Oreos, however. Their limited-time availability ended up lasting for four years.
According to Kraft Food's records, Big Stuf Oreos made their official debut in 1987, not long after Double Stuf Oreos in 1974 and Oreo Mint Creme cookies in 1985. As a commercial from the year of their release highlights, Big Stuf Oreos were only available in select cities.
Judging by this commercial, the selling point of Big Stuf Oreos was that they were easy to eat on the go. Instead of stashing several Oreos in a Ziploc, you could take just one Big Stuf Oreo, equivalent to a single serving. For convenience, each cookie was also wrapped individually within a pack of 10. Regardless of the product's appeal, it apparently didn't last long enough for Oreo to keep them around after 1991.
What happened to Big Stuf Oreos?
Despite the oversized cookie being on the market for long enough to become a customer favorite, Oreo ultimately decided to pull Big Stuf Oreos from shelves.
It's largely speculated that it was due to a combination of factors, including a significant decrease in sales. Blog '80s Fashion also suggests that the inability to dunk such a large Oreo in a glass of milk could've been to blame.
Whatever the reason, it wasn't long before Oreo came up with a replacement. In 1992, the brand took a different approach and introduced Oreo Minis. This product had the same appeal as Big Stuf Oreos — it gave customers a convenient way to snack on the go. But instead of one big Oreo, each serving was made up of multiple mini Oreos. The new take on snack-sized Oreos became much more successful that Big Stuf Oreos; Oreo Minis have been around since their 1992 introduction.