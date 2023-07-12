Discontinued Oreo Big Stuf Cookies Were A Massive, Beloved '80s Snack

If someone were to mention Big Stuf Oreos today, your mind would probably go straight to a limited-edition Oreo variety that was available in 2019 and 2020. These extra-thick Oreos were filled with the "most creme ever," even more than even the Double and Mega Stuf Oreos. However, they went by the name "The Most Stuf." Big Stuf Oreos, on the other hand, were another product entirely, and they haven't been around since 1991.

The term "Stuf" technically refers to the creme filling. But Big Stuf Oreos were simply bigger, not thicker, Oreos. The ratio of creme to cookie was still the same, but the diameter was nearly twice that of a regular Oreo, making them about the size of your palm.

According to collective memory, the crunchiness of the cookie part was somewhere in between a Cakester and a regular Oreo, but other than that, the size was the biggest difference. Many customers remember liking Big Stuf Oreos, but the product didn't end up becoming part of the brand's permanent lineup.