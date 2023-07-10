Why You Probably Don't Want To Drink That Frozen Beer After It Thaws

If you do find yourself with some frozen beer, but you don't want to just waste the can completely, there are a few different thawing methods that may salvage the drink. If you have time to wait, remove the beer from the freezer and place it in the fridge. After resting in the fridge for 12 to 24 hours, the beer will have had enough time to return to liquid form.

If you want to thaw the beer more quickly, you can also try placing the can of beer into a bucket of cold water. It is important to make sure that water is cold enough, though. Warm water could cause a temperature shock, and cause the glass bottle to shatter, or the aluminum can to burst. Depending on how frozen the beer is, allowing it to rest in cold water can take as little as a few minutes, or as long as an hour.

Because of the extra time and effort needed to prevent a frozen beer from being a total waste, it's probably just better to avoid allowing it to freeze altogether. Instead, keep your cans and bottles in the fridge for easy access, or pour it into a pre-chilled glass. Or, if you're planning ahead, you can make ice cubes out of beer to avoid altering the taste while keeping it cooled down.