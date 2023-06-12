The Olive Garden/Red Lobster Hybrid Restaurants You May Have Forgotten

Picture a couple in the 2010s deciding where to dine out for the night. One is craving Olive Garden, while the other is in the mood for Red Lobster. Usually, this would lead to a difficult compromise as they want two different types cuisine. Although this might be grounds for disagreement, there once existed a very simple solution that could satisfy each requirement: why not visit both restaurants at once? No, that doesn't mean they would go to Red Lobster first, then an Olive Garden. Instead, they could have gone to a "hybrid restaurant," or two restaurants that share one space.

According to Eater, these "Red Olives" (or "Lobster Gardens" if you prefer) were roughly the same size as a standard Olive Garden but were split in half, with one side of the restaurant dedicated to Olive Garden operations and the other side to Red Lobster. Although the dining rooms were separate, the kitchen, bar, and bathroom were shared. It's incredible to think that not too long ago, you could order a Tour of Italy during Lobsterfest and it wasn't considered sacrilegious.

Joking aside, why combine two restaurants in the first place? Why pair one establishment specializing in Italian-American cuisine with one that's known for cheddar biscuits and endless shrimp? Like most business-related things, the answer centers around one key concept: maximizing profits from both restaurants as much as possible.