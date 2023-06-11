Cracker Barrel's First Menus Were Handwritten — And Full Of Mistakes
The down-home, folksy charm and sweet nostalgia of Cracker Barrel haven't changed much over the years, which is a large component of the chain's appeal. However, the look of the menu has undergone quite an evolution. In the beginning, menus were created by hand by Cracker Barrel founder Dan Evins, and they included a few artistic flourishes to create the right type of environment for guests.
Evins used deliberate misspellings, such as "brakfast" and "aigs," to align the menus with the general country store aesthetic synonymous with Cracker Barrel. The menus were also fashioned to resemble brown paper bags, and customers were free to take them home as keepsakes after their meals. While menus at the restaurant chain have a more traditional design these days, patrons can still look forward to a dining experience steeped in old timey memories, from the surrounding décor to the classic dishes. The original menu even played a major role when the chain achieved an important milestone.
Looking back on Cracker Barrel's 50th anniversary
Cracker Barrel celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. In honor of this celebration, the chain shared details on its original menu, which was in use when Cracker Barrel consisted of just a single location in Lebanon, Tennessee. The chain has since expanded to hundreds of locations — there are few places in the U.S. you won't find a Cracker Barrel – and the menu has also undergone quite a few changes and additions since the first site opened.
For instance, customers didn't have access to daily specials until 1988. Classic menu items like hashbrown casserole and momma's pancake breakfast didn't appear until long after the restaurant's opening, either, although it's hard to imagine Cracker Barrel's menu without those beloved classics now. On the other hand, cornbread and biscuits have appeared on the menu since the restaurant's founding and are still among the chain's most popular offerings. While change is inevitable, particularly in the restaurant industry, Cracker Barrel is committed to maintaining its folksy demeanor. And hardcore fans of the establishment can even take a trip to the past by getting their own copy of the original menu.
How to own a piece of (alleged) Cracker Barrel history
After numerous menu iterations over the years, it's reasonable to think that the original Cracker Barrel menu has since been lost to time. However, one seller on eBay claims to have a copy of the original 1969 menu, complete with handwritten text and quaint misspellings. The brown paper menu features a hand-drawn image of a cracker barrel on the front, as well as a tagline requesting that the customer "holler at the cook" if they need something that's not included in the menu.
Inside, "hen aigs" are listed for $1.35, while "sanwiches" include fish, country ham, and skillet grilled cheese, all of which are available for less than $2. As for other menu items, diners could choose from "stake 'n biskits," "chef salat," and "hickory smoked bakon." It should be said that the authenticity of this menu can't be fully verified, but it does match the description of Cracker Barrel's original menu. The thing also includes a 1969 copyright from the Consolidated Oil Co., which was a business owned by the grandfather of Cracker Barrel's founder. Whether it's an authentic original or just a compelling recreation, the menu does provide an interesting glimpse into the quaint origins of Cracker Barrel.