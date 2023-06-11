Cracker Barrel's First Menus Were Handwritten — And Full Of Mistakes

The down-home, folksy charm and sweet nostalgia of Cracker Barrel haven't changed much over the years, which is a large component of the chain's appeal. However, the look of the menu has undergone quite an evolution. In the beginning, menus were created by hand by Cracker Barrel founder Dan Evins, and they included a few artistic flourishes to create the right type of environment for guests.

Evins used deliberate misspellings, such as "brakfast" and "aigs," to align the menus with the general country store aesthetic synonymous with Cracker Barrel. The menus were also fashioned to resemble brown paper bags, and customers were free to take them home as keepsakes after their meals. While menus at the restaurant chain have a more traditional design these days, patrons can still look forward to a dining experience steeped in old timey memories, from the surrounding décor to the classic dishes. The original menu even played a major role when the chain achieved an important milestone.